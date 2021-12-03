Iowa teens charged with killing teacher remain jailed

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two Iowa teenagers charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher will remain in jail after a judge decided to keep their bail bond at $1 million cash only.

Attorneys for Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale, both 16, asked Judge Joel Yates to reduce their bond so they could be released from custody while awaiting trial.

Prosecutors resisted citing the brutal nature of the teacher’s death. Yates says in a written ruling released Friday that he considered several factors including the nature and circumstances of the offenses charged.

The attorneys for both teens declined to comment on the judge’s decision.