Iowa teenager sentenced to life in prison for 2019 killing

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa teenager has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for killing another teenager in 2019.

The Des Moines Register reports that Eliazar Montoya Gama of West Des Moines was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Sakira Bonner.

Dallas County Attorney Charles Sinnard says the judge’s ruling allows Gama to be eligible for parole after serving 30 years in prison.

Gama was 17 at the time of the crime. Had he been an adult, he would have been sentenced to life without parole.

Latest Stories