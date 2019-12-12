Iowa teen uses Siri to find help after crashing into river

Closings
(KCAU) – An Iowa teen is crediting ‘Siri’ for helping save his life after his car crashed into a river.

Gale Salcedo, 18, was driving to class when his Jeep hit a patch of ice, and he plunged into the icy Winnebago River.

Once he realized he was stuck in his car, Salcedo reached out for help using a little bit of modern technology.

“I lost my phone and since I couldn’t find it, I was like ‘Hey Siri, call 911’. And once Siri called, that’s when I found my phone finally,” Salcedo said.

First responders quickly found his car and escorted him to the hospital.

He was treated for shock and was released a few hours later.

