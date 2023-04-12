WAVERLY, IOWA — An eastern Iowa teenager was thrown from his vehicle after he crashed while running from police this week, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The incident happened on Monday, April 10th at 9:45 a.m., according to an online crash report. Wyatt Allan Mitchell, an 18-year-old from Allison, Iowa, was ‘actively eluding’ police while traveling eastbound on Highway 3 in Waverly. For some reason, authorities say Mitchell made a sudden maneuver that caused his 2008 Volkswagen Beetle to crash into a ditch, vault and then roll. Mitchell wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was taken from the scene by an ambulance.

Authorities haven’t released any updates on his condition or said why police were pursuing him.