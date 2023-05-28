DAVENPORT, IOWA — A Fort Dodge teenager wanted on a warrant for First Degree Murder for the fatal shooting of another teen was arrested Saturday night in Davenport. Davonquae Jyshon Pettigrew was taken into custody “without incident”, according to a news release, after authorities acted on a tip.

Police say Pettigrew and 16-year-old Haydin Mapel shot and killed 18-year-old Patrick Walker and injured another person on May 2nd. Mapel was arrested two days after the shooting and charged with Aiding and Abetting Murder in the First Degree and Aiding and Abetting Attempt to Commit Murder. Pettigrew was wanted on charges of First Degree Murder and Attempt to Commit Murder. More than $1,000 was being offered as a reward for information leading to his arrest.

Davonequae Pettigrew

Pettigrew is being held in the Scott County Jail.