Iowa teen hurt, 15-year-old sister killed in train-car wreck

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A northeastern Iowa driver has been seriously hurt and her 15-year-old sister killed when their car was hit by a train at a rural crossing east of Waterloo.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Saturday along Canfield road when a car driven by 18-year-old Emma Michels, of Maynard, entered the train crossing at the same time as the train.

Michels and her 15-year-old sister Kate Michels, who was in the passenger seat, were taken to a Waterloo hospital, and Kate was later flown to an Iowa City hospital, where she died Sunday.

Investigators say it appeared the train’s whistle and the crossing’s red flashing lights and bell were activated at the time of the crash.