FORT MOORE, GEORGIA — A Pella-native has died during basic training for the U.S. Army on a base in Georgia just two days before he was set to graduate. Jacob “JT” Atchison, 19, died on Wednesday at a military hospital near Fort Moore in Georgia. The military reports that Atchison suffered a “medical emergency” during training on post on Monday.

Atchison was a 2022 graduate of Pella High School. He enrolled in the military and was training to become an infantryman with Delta Company, 3rd Battalion, 47th Infantry Regiment and 197th Infantry Brigade. He was due to graduate from basic training on Friday, two days after his death.

His family says that he decided on a military career early in life. He was also accomplished in Tae Kwon Do, rising to a third-degree black belt ranking before becoming an instructor.

A GoFundMe account has been established to purchase a park bench and plaque to be placed in his honor.