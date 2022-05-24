FAIRFIELD, Iowa (WHO) — One of the two Fairfield teens accused of murdering their Spanish teacher is asking for his trial to be moved out of Jefferson County.

Attorneys for Willard Miller filed a change of venue motion Monday. His trial is currently scheduled to take place on November 1, 2022.

Miller and 17-year-old Jeremy Goodale are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the November 2021 death of Fairfield High School teacher Nohema Graber. The 66-year-old’s body was found concealed in a city park after she was reported missing.

Under Iowa code, a court may change venue if a fair and impartial trial can’t be guaranteed with the jury in that county. Extensive pre-trial publicity of the case will also be considered.

There’s no word yet on when the judge will rule on Miller’s change of venue request.

Court documents show a separate hearing on a motion by Miller to suppress some of the evidence in the case has been scheduled for July 7th.