Iowa teen charged in parents’ killings pleads not guilty

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A teenage boy charged with first-degree murder in the October slashing deaths of his parents in Cedar Rapids had pleaded not guilty.

The Gazette reports that 17-year-old Ethan Alexander Orton entered the pleas in court documents filed Monday.

Orton was charged after police called to his home around 2 a.m. Oct. 14 found him outside the home covered in blood.

Police say he told officers he had killed his mother and father, and the officers found the bodies of 42-year-old Casey Orton and 41-year-old Misty Scott Slade inside.

The teen reportedly told officers he killed his parents to “take charge of his life.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News