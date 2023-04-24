PERRY, Iowa (WHO) – The Perry community is mourning the loss of a Perry High School teacher who died in a car accident over the weekend.

A post on Perry High School’s Facebook page said Chad Morman, an Industrial Technology teacher at the school, died in an automobile accident.

The Perry News reports the one-vehicle accident happened early Sunday morning on Highway 141 between Bouton and Woodward.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Morman family with the financial burden of Chad’s death. He is survived by his wife Bailey and three children.

Perry High School will have counselors on hand for students and staff starting Monday morning.