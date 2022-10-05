ANKENY, Iowa (WHO) — Greg Lage, a teacher and coach at Ankeny High School, remains hospitalized in a coma on Tuesday after apparently striking his head on the ground when he crashed his bike early Saturday morning.

According to an online post from Lage’s wife, he was riding his bike home after bartending on Friday morning when he crashed on gravel near Birdland Marina. A passing police officer and a trainee spotted Lage lying on a trail and called 911.

When Lage stopped breathing, one officer performed CPR until EMTs arrived. Lage remains hospitalized at MercyOne in Des Moines in critical condition with brain injuries.

A GoFundMe account is now active and collecting donations for the Lage family.