Iowa teacher arrested for alleged assault on student trying to toilet-paper his home

VAN METER, Iowa — A Van Meter teacher and coach has been charged with assaulting a minor while allegedly trying to stop a group of students from toilet-papering his home.

According to the criminal complaint, Joel Bartz stopped a truck near his residence around 10:00 p.m. on September 17. There was a group of students inside.

An unnamed male student got out of the truck and came toward Bartz. The complaint says Bartz then allegedly grabbed the student and pulled him down while hitting him in the back and head several times. In the process, the student’s shirt was ripped.

Bartz is charged with assault and criminal mischief and a no-contact order is in place. He has since bonded out of the Dallas County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court next on October 29th.

Bartz is listed as a middle school science teacher on the Van Meter School District’s website.

