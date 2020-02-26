Iowa tax preparer pleads guilty to filing false returns

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A man who ran a tax return preparation business in north-central Iowa has pleaded guilty to helping file false returns.

Prosecutors also say 52-year-old David Miller, of Gilmore City, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen government money or property. His sentencing hasn’t been scheduled yet.

Miller admits in his plea agreement to preparing fraudulent returns for clients and himself over several years.

Prosecutors said Tuesday in a news release that he’s agreed to pay restitution of nearly $157,000 to the Internal Revenue Service. 

