(KCAU) — Iowans hoping to save money can take part in the annual tax-free weekend Friday and Saturday.

Friday marks the start of the tax-free weekend, which means sales tax will not be applied to items like clothes and shoes and most items under $100 will be tax-free.

However, unlike most years, Sunday will not be included in the tax-free weekend. The promotion will instead end Saturday at midnight.

To find more information about the annual tax holiday, click here.