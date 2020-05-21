Iowa tallies 400 COVID-19 deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 20 new COVID-19 deaths and 419 new cases of the virus in Iowa, Thursday morning.

263 new recoveries from the virus were also confirmed.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), reports a total of 15,943 positive cases in the state.

That total includes 8,471 recoveries and 400 deaths.

According to the IDPH, 115,025 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

This update is as of 8:54 a.m. Thursday. All information counted as “new” is calculated against our Wednesday Iowa COVID-19 update.

For the latest numbers from the counties and the state, visit Iowa’s coronavirus dashboard.