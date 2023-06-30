DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCAU) — A 24-year-old Davenport man is in custody after Iowa State Police allege he had methamphetamine in his car when struck an Iowa State Trooper’s squad and injured the trooper.

Jordyn Puckett faces felony charges of eluding – injury/OWI/drugs or participating in a felony – second or subsequent; first-degree criminal mischief; failure to affix a drug stamp; and assault on persons in certain occupations – use/display of weapon; and serious misdemeanor chargers of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first offense; possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine – first offense; and leaving the scene of an accident – injury, court records say.

Jordyn Puckett (Scott County Jail)

About 10 a.m. Wednesday, Iowa State Patrol tried to stop a Pontiac Grand Prix around Interstate 80 eastbound near Mile Marker 283 for expired registration “and both the driver and front seat passenger were unrestrained (seat belts),” arrest affidavits say.

The vehicle also had the wrong registration sticker affixed to the rear plate, which did not belong to the vehicle, police allege.

Puckett initially pulled over, but as the trooper approached, he rapidly accelerated away from the stop, police allege in affidavits. During the pursuit Puckett committed numerous unsafe passes, drove left of center, ran numerous stop lights and drove off of the roadway, state police allege.

Puckett “willfully attempted to elude pursuing Troopers“ who were driving fully marked squad cars, with emergency lights and sirens activated. During the chase, Puckett exceeded the posted speed limit by more than 25 mph, troopers allege.

Puckett previously had been convicted of felony eluding in January in Clinton County. He left the road near West 53rd Street and Northwest Boulevard, and drove through the ditch to avoid traffic, police allege. Puckett “willfully exited the ditch and struck a pursuing State Patrol vehicle with emergency lights and sirens activated as a result of the defendant’s actions the Trooper suffered minor injuries,” affidavits show.

The squad car sustained “disabling damage with airbag deployment in excess of $10,000,” affidavits say.

Police allege Puckett kept going after striking the trooper’s squad car. While attempting to elude troopers, he failed to maintain control of his car around West Kimberly Road near Lillie Avenue, and struck vehicles stopped in traffic at a red light. Puckett “attempted to flee but his vehicle became disabled,” affidavits say.

K9 Archie, trained in the detection of illegal narcotics, was deployed for an open-air sniff of Puckett’s car and positively alerted to the odor of narcotics in the car, troopers allege in affidavits.

During a probable-cause search of the car, troopers found a plastic bag with methamphetamine and a plastic bag with marijuana. There were multiple syringes located throughout the vehicle as well as a digital scale, troopers allege in affidavits.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Puckett admitted post-Miranda to possession of all the items, police allege in affidavits.

Puckett, who was being held Thursday in Scott County Jail on $50,000 cash-only bond, is set for arraignment July 20 in Scott County Court.