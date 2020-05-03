Iowa Supreme Court upholds dismissal of suit over Gov. Reynolds’ flight

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces updates on COVID-19 in the state, Friday, April 24, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. Gov. Reynolds permitted statewide health systems to resume elective procedures as well as farmers markets under distancing parameters starting April 27. Reynolds stated the end of April as when the current “bulk of declarations” on business closings will expire. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by an Iowa attorney who challenged a 2017 flight Gov. Kim Reynolds and her family took on a private jet to a football game in Memphis, Tennessee.

Gary Dickey complained to the state ethics board, alleging the $2,880 claimed for the trip underestimated the flight’s value by thousands of dollars.

The board dismissed his complaint, saying the estimate was reasonable.

Dickey appealed and a judge in December 2018 dismissed the case saying he wasn’t injured by the campaign filing even if it wasn’t accurate. The Supreme Court agreed.