DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A bill signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds would ban abortions in Iowa after six weeks of pregnancy. It has remained in legal limbo for five years, but the Iowa Supreme Court is ready to make a ruling.

The Iowa Supreme Court announced it will decide Friday on a lawsuit brought forth by Planned Parenthood of the Heartland against Reynolds which has stopped the law from taking effect.

“When I signed the bill, I did that because I believe it’s immoral to stop a beating heart,” Reynolds said about the six-week abortion ban shortly after she signed it into law in 2018. “I am pro-life. Iowa has elected a pro-life legislature, and I believe we should do what we can to protect the unborn.”

“Most of the people who come to us are beyond six weeks, and that would mean they have to go out of state,” then-Planned Parenthood of the Heartland CEO Suzanne de Baca said when filing the lawsuit in 2018. “Even worse, we foresee there will be patients that try to self induce, often using dangerous or illegal means.”

Polk County District Court ruled in favor of Planned Parenthood in 2019 and the Reynolds administration did not immediately challenge the ruling. However, Reynolds challenged the decision last summer after two crucial rulings: The United States Supreme Court’s overturning of federal abortion protections and the Iowa Supreme Court deciding abortion is not protected in the state’s constitution.

Three other states — South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida — signed six-week abortion bans into law this year. Those states are also waiting for decisions from their Supreme Courts.