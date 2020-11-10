Iowa Supreme Court to postpone all jury trials until February 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Chief Justice Susan Christensen of the Iowa Supreme Court signed an order on Tuesday to postponed all jury trials until February 2021.

All of the jury trials that have not started as of November 16 and scheduled to begin before February 1, 2021, must be continued no earlier than the date of February 1. All grand jury proceedings will also be suspended until February 1, 2021.

The order said other than the jury trials that are already in progress, and there will be no jury trials from November 16, 2020, through January 31, 2021.

For any criminal case that an indictment or information has been filed or is filed before February 1, 2021, and the defendant is in custody, and the 90-day deadline will be extended to 120 days and restarted on February 1 as Day 1.

For any case in which an indictment or information has been filed or is filed before February 1, 2021, and the defendant is not in custody, and the 90-day deadline will be extended to 180 days, with February 1 as the restarted Day 1.

The Iowa Supreme Court will use the case priorities in the supervisory order issued on July 9 to reschedule jury trials.

This order goes along with the other COVID-19-related supervisory orders that are currently in effect.

The state’s supreme court said it continues to monitor the public health situation relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and balancing the need to take measures to lower the spread of the virus with its commitment to conducting business as necessary.

To read the full order signed by Chief Justice Christensen, click here.

Latest Stories