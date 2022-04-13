DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The Iowa Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday afternoon over whether or not Abby Finkenauer should be allowed on the Democratic Senate primary ballot in June.

Earlier this week, a Polk County judge ruled she was three votes shy of getting her name on the ballot

despite a State Objections Panel ruling that said she could be on the ballot.

The two Republicans that challenged the ruling and Finkenauer’s lawyer will be given 30 minutes to make their arguments in a 1:00 p.m. hearing.

The debate comes down to three signatures in two different counties. One signature in Allamakee County and two in Cedar County where two people who signed the petition did not write down the date next to their name.