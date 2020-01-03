Iowa Supreme Court rules automated speeding tickets not a public record

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The Iowa Supreme Court says names of car owners ticketed by automated speed cameras are not public records.

The court considered a lawsuit filed by former Ottumwa police sergeant Mark Milligan who was ticketed in 2016 driving a city-owned car.

He filed an open records request for names of car owners caught on camera and ticketed and those not ticketed.

Officials driving government cars often aren’t ticketed.

The city denied his request, but a judge ordered their release. The city appealed.

The supreme court concluded Friday that speed camera tickets are city citations not filed in court and therefore aren’t public record.

