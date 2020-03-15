Iowa Supreme Court postponing criminal and civil jury trials to protect public from coronavirus

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Supreme Court issued an order on Saturday postponing all criminal jury trials until April 20 and all civil jury trials until May 4 unless the jury has been sworn in.

The Supreme Court said the postponements are to protect public safety by mitigating the impact of the coronavirus.

Throughout the state, Clerk of court offices will remain open.

“We are very concerned about balancing the need to keep our courthouses open with the safety of our jurors and everyone who uses Iowa courthouses. We have heard concerns from judges, attorneys, and jurors about court procedures that require large groups of people to gather in the courthouse or a courtroom so we completed a comprehensive review of what other states have done in response to coronavirus/COVID-19. The procedures in this order keep Iowa courts open to the fullest possible extent while protecting the public and our employees by giving judges the tools and flexibility that they need.” From Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen

The order will also set the priority case types for rescheduling criminal jury trials, allowing district courts to accept written guilty pleas in felony cases, suspends all grand jury proceedings, and allows defendants to waive initial appearance by executing a written waiver.

It also includes procedures to mitigating the impact of COVID-19 in small claims cases, juvenile cases, and problem-solving courts.