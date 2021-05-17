Iowa Supreme Court modifies mask mitigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — You’ll likely see fewer face masks inside that courtroom and all others across the state.

The Iowa Supreme Court is modifying its COVID-19 mitigation measures after the CDC dropped its mask recommendation for vaccinated people.

Judges will now inform those in attendance that they can take off their masks if they are vaccinated. However, they are asking un-vaccinated people to keep their masks on.

The court will not drop its physical distancing restrictions.

Read the full order here.

