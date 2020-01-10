Iowa Supreme Court Acting Chief Justice Wiggins to retire

Justice David Wiggins

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa Supreme Court Acting Chief Justice David Wiggins says he’s retiring.

The 69-year-old Wiggins says Friday he will retire March 13. He was appointed to the court by Democratic Gov. Tom Vilsack in 2003. He was named acting chief justice in November after the unexpected death of Chief Justice Mark Cady.

Wiggins’ departure will give Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds an opportunity to replace one of the two remaining Democratic appointees on the seven-member court. She just received the names of three nominees Thursday to fill Cady’s vacant seat.

