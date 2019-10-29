Iowa students take part in state straw poll

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – With the Iowa caucuses four months away, some of Iowa’s young voters took part in a straw poll.

More than 250 schools across the state participated in the youth straw poll.

Students got to cast their ballots for presidential candidates and state representatives.

It’s the first youth straw poll that sees a change in voters who are eligible to vote in February. A new Iowa law allows 17-year-olds to vote in caucuses and primaries if they turn 18 by November 3.

According to early results from the straw poll, 86% of Iowa students said they will register to vote once they’re old enough.

Early results also show President Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders as the top vote-getters in their parties. Trump had 35% of the overall votes, with Mark Sandford and Joe Walsh both below 2% each. Bernie Sanders had 15.6% overall among the crowded Democratic field. Former Vice President Joe Biden was second with 7.8% and Andrew Yang had 7.5 percent.

