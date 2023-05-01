DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds and Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg honored high school scholars over the weekend.

The highest-achieving high school scholars from around the state were recognized Sunday at a ceremony for the 2023 Governor’s Scholar Program at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines. The 64-largest schools in Iowa select two seniors, while smaller schools select one.

Hundreds of students were recognized and got a handshake from both the governor and lieutenant governor.

Reynolds praised each student for their outstanding achievements.

“Your unmatched energy and creativity, the way that you think big, aim high, and take risk. It’s powerful. It’s contagious. And it has the power to change the world right here in Iowa,” said Gov. Reynolds.

This is the 20th year of the program, and it continues to grow each year.