Iowa State University finalizes plan for students to move out of the dorms

AMES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Iowa State University on Friday finalized its plans for students to move out of the dormitories.

It’s a part of all classes going online in the coming days.

Ever since Iowa State announced that classes will be all online for the rest of the semester, there have been some concerns over what would come of the students that live in the dorms.

Well, Iowa State has finalized those plans and students have seven weeks to get moved out.

Roger Riley with WHO-TV spoke with Brittany Rutherford, Residence Halls Communications Manager at ISU Department of Residence and Housing.

“But we decided to handle our move-out process for our residence halls over the course of the semester. So those families can start coming [on Friday] and that move-out process continues all the way through the end of the semester So essentially, we’re giving people seven weeks to do that so they can come when they feel comfortable and when it works for their families,” said Rutherford.

“I think Iowa State is doing a good job doing what they can do. I don’t know how much, how many options they got on their end. But, just rolling with the punches,” said Brady Auderer, ISU Student from Webster City.

“So we’re encouraging people who do chose to move out to that quickly, practice social distancing. Just those basics that we all should be practicing right now,” said Rutherford.

“And you said that starts actually possibly [Friday] yet?” said Riley.

“Yep. [On Friday] at 5 p.m. is when we know all of our packets will be in place. We have had a few people come early and were able to accommodate that, of course as well,” said Rutherford.

“You said on the phone you’ve had some parents concerned about this how this is all kind of laying some fears for parents,” said Riley.

“We process come on that works for you it is available 24/7 that’s the other piece of that. They can absolutely come anytime and do this do that self-sufficient process,” said Rutherford.

“I’m upset I’m gonna miss my friends. Going to be tough learning everything online. But you got to do what you gotta do I guess,” said Auderer.

Well, there’s still some concern over whether students may receive a refund for the housing that they did not get for the rest of the semester, Iowa State is still weighing that matter.

Rutherford told Riley that schools across the BIG 12 Conference and all over the nation are dealing with this same dorm issue as part of the COVID-19 concern.