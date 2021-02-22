Iowa State University building closed following early morning fire

AMES, Iowa (WHO) – A fire at a building on Iowa State University’s campus early Monday morning triggered an evacuation, and the building is now closed because of the damage.

According to the Iowa State University Police Department, there was a fire at Ross Hall. An ISU Alert was sent out around 6:30 a.m. saying there was a fire and calling for anyone in the building to evacuate.

KCAU’s sister station WHO 13 sent a reporter to the scene, and he observed fire trucks and emergency personnel on the scene but was unable to get comments from those responding to the scene.

About an hour later, another ISU Alert was sent saying the fire was out and the building was closed.

WHO has reached out to the Iowa State University Police Department for more information on the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage but have not received a response.