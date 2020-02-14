Iowa State Trooper injured after icy crash

Iowa News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEWTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Most of Siouxland was lucky with the latest storm, only having to deal with the extreme cold and now too much snow or ice, but other parts of Iowa were not as fortunate.

Ice-covered roads led to an accident that injured an Iowa State Trooper Wednesday night.

The accident happened east of Newton on Interstate 80, where the roads were completely covered with ice.

Officials say Trooper Gentry Johannes was responding to a jack-knifed semi when another semi hit the first one.

Johannes was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.