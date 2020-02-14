Iowa State Trooper injured after icy crash

NEWTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Most of Siouxland was lucky with the latest storm, only having to deal with the extreme cold and now too much snow or ice, but other parts of Iowa were not as fortunate.

Ice-covered roads led to an accident that injured an Iowa State Trooper Wednesday night.

The accident happened east of Newton on Interstate 80, where the roads were completely covered with ice.

Officials say Trooper Gentry Johannes was responding to a jack-knifed semi when another semi hit the first one.

Johannes was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.