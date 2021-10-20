Iowa State Trooper dies from injuries suffered in crash

DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) — The Iowa Department of Public Safety is confirming that a State Trooper has died after suffering serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash last week.

Trooper Ted Benda was en route to assist a Clayton County Sheriff’s Deputy when he crashed last Thursday. He died from his injuries Wednesday.

The DPS said Benda joined the Iowa Division of Criminal investigation in 2005. He became a State Trooper in 2016 and worked out of the Mason City and then Oelwelin offices.

Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement on his passing.

“I’m deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ted Benda. Kevin and I join with Iowans in mourning the loss of this dedicated servant and we keep his family, friends and fellow brothers and sisters in uniform in our thoughts and prayers as they cope with this devastating loss. Tragic events like this are a somber reminder of how precious life is and of the unwavering, selfless sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day.” Gov. Reynolds

He is survived by his wife, Holly, and their four children.