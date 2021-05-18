DES MOINES, Iowa – Fans of Iowa High School Track and Field have reason to rejoice after the attendance limitations for the State Championships were nixed Tuesday.

A news release from the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union says additional tickets for the three-day event, which begins Thursday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, will go on sale Tuesday at noon on the organization’s website.

Limitations on attendance had previously been set with guidelines from the CDC on COVID-19 in mind. Now that many of those guidelines have changed the decision was made to cancel the capacity and seating restrictions.

“We appreciate Drake University and Polk County Health considering the latest CDC guidance in working to provide an opportunity for all fans to attend the IHSAA and IGHSAU State Track & Field Meet,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. “Competing at the Blue Oval is a dream of every high school track and field athlete. Now our student-athletes will compete in front of family, friends, classmates and other fans from across the state.”

The schedule for the meet will remain the same. Six sessions are planned over the course of the championships.

Spectators are still encouraged to wear masks, especially in common areas.

A mobile vaccination clinic will operate throughout the meet, in the Drake Stadium concourse. Members of Drake’s College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences as well as representatives from the Polk County Health Department will be available to administer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone age 12 an over who wants to get vaccinated.