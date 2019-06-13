Iowa State Patrol uses plane to look for speeding motorcyclist

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (WOI) — Iowa State Patrol used several methods to try to find a speeding motorcyclist on Thursday morning.

According to State Patrol, the driver was going more than 100 miles-an-hour while eluding officers. It started north of the East Mixmaster on I-35, then the motorcyclist went down I-235 west. State troopers lost sight of the driver near Cottage Grove.

Aircraft was used by state troopers to keep track of the motorcyclist from above.

Iowa was one of the first states to utilize aircraft to observe traffic violations. The Air Wing currently consists of four Cessna 182 aircraft, two Cessna 172 aircraft and one Cessna 206 aircraft. These aircraft are based at five different airports throughout the state.