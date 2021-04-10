Iowa State Patrol Trooper killed in standoff

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (WHO) — An Iowa State Patrol trooper is dead after a standoff in Grundy Center Friday night, the Department of Public Safety announced.

“[Friday] night, the Iowa State Patrol, along with Grundy and Hardin County officers were involved in an officer-involved shooting. At this time, we are working with the DCI gathering information,” said Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla.

The standoff began after a police chase Friday night, KWWL reported.

The trooper that passed away was Sergeant Jim Smith.

Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement on this death.

It’s with deep sorrow that we recognize the loss of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith, a courageous hero who died in the line of duty,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Sgt. Jim Smith was a loving husband, father of two, and a pillar of the community. I along with the entire state of Iowa grieve for his family and friends as they try to cope with this devastating loss. Today we are once again reminded of the selfless sacrifices the brave men and women in uniform make. Let us never forget their bravery and that of their loved ones. Gov. Kim Reynolds

Gov. Reynolds will order all flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on the day of interment.

The trooper is the tenth to die in the line of duty in the history of the Iowa State Patrol. The last trooper to die was on Sept. 20, 2011. Trooper Mark Toney died in a crash in Warren County as he tried to make a traffic stop, according to the Associated Press.