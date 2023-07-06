IOWA (WHO) — The Iowa State Patrol says one of its troopers clocked three drivers going more than 100 miles per hour in just one day.

Officials say Trooper Ockenfels was working along I-29 in Harrison and Monona counties on Monday in western Iowa.

The first driver was a 17-year-old female going 111 miles per hour. The radar locked in at 105 mph. The second driver was a 53-year-old male going 101 mph. The third driver was a 25-year-old male that didn’t have a license or insurance. The Iowa State Patrol says he was going around 105 mph.

The speed limit is 70 mph.

Officials warn that speed can be deadly and the outcomes for these drivers and those on the road with them could have been much different.