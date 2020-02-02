DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa State Patrol and Divison of Criminal Investigation are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person responsible for entering and damaging the Iowa State Capital Building in early Sunday morning.
Authorities said at about 2:55 a.m., a young male forced his way into the State Capital Building and caused damage. They believe he sustained, possibly significant, injuries to his hands and arms.
Investigators describe him as a white male with dark hair. He is about six feet tall and weighing between 180 to 210 pounds. He appears to be wearing a green short-sleeved t-shirt, dark pants and light-colored shoes.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Division of Criminal Investigation at 515-725-6010.
Latest Stories
- WATCH: The Rock kicks off the Super Bowl as only he can
- At the Super Bowl, they remembered Kobe Bryant
- No 49ers Super Bowl party here: Wine confiscated at California jail
- High-profile Iowa poll won’t be released
- Iowa State Patrol seeking public’s help to identify man breaking into Iowa State Capital Building