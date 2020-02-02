Iowa State Patrol seeking public’s help to identify man breaking into Iowa State Capital Building

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa State Patrol and Divison of Criminal Investigation are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person responsible for entering and damaging the Iowa State Capital Building in early Sunday morning.

Authorities said at about 2:55 a.m., a young male forced his way into the State Capital Building and caused damage. They believe he sustained, possibly significant, injuries to his hands and arms.

Investigators describe him as a white male with dark hair. He is about six feet tall and weighing between 180 to 210 pounds. He appears to be wearing a green short-sleeved t-shirt, dark pants and light-colored shoes.

Courtesy Iowa Department of Public Safety

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Division of Criminal Investigation at 515-725-6010.

