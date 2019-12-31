Iowa State Patrol reminds drivers to stay sober and distraction-free in the New Year

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – The Iowa State Patrol is hoping New Year’s Eve is safer than Christmas was this year.

“We had a really busy Christmas, weekends we were out working. As a state patrol alone, we covered over 170 crashes and we assisted just over 400 people that were stranded on the side of the road,” said Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol.

The ISP encourages everyone who plans on drinking to line-up a designated driver. The patrol also warns additional troopers will be on the roads watching for drunk drivers.

The other main concern on the road involves drivers who haven’t had a drink at all.

“Driving with your phone, driving and texting, put that device down, we can’t stress that enough how dangerous that is, how many crashes are contributed just to those people that are putting that device in their hand, distracting and taking their attention away from the steering wheel, so put that phone down,” said Dinkla.

Over New Year’s last year, there were five crashes in Iowa, resulting in two deaths.

The most dangerous holiday on Iowa roads in recent years has actually been Independence Day.