POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa State Patrol are on the scene of a shooting on I-80 in Poweshiek County Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol tells WHO 13 the incident happened in the westbound lanes of I-80 near the 188-mile marker. That’s east of the Grinnell exit.

Sgt. Dinkla said the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is on the scene to investigate. He did not have any other information he could immediately release.

The right lane of westbound traffic is blocked because of emergency vehicles. Drivers should slow down or avoid the area.

