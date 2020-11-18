Iowa State Patrol: Motorist helped 72-year-old man out of fiery crash in Pottawattamie County

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KCAU) – A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol said a 72-year-old driver was assisted out of his truck by a passing motorist on I-29 Wednesday morning.

According to the report, Lorene Clark, 72, of Pisgah, Iowa, was driving south on I-29 at mile marker 65 at 6:57 a.m. Wednesday morning when he drove his truck into a ditch, striking the mile marker sign and then a tree.

The vehicle caught fire and was fully engulfed in flames. A driver passing by the scene assisted Clark out of his vehicle prior to assistance from officers.

Clark was taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center to be treated for injuries. The cause of the incident is unknown.

The Crescent Fire Department was able to extinguish the vehicle. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.