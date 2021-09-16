Iowa State Patrol looks to keep drivers safe with fatality prevention effort

(KCAU) — The Iowa State Patrol is seeing an uptick in speeding, so a statewide is responding to crack down on it.

Thursday marks the start of Iowa State Patrol’s Traffic Fatality Reduction Task Force effort, aimed at helping keep drivers safe.

Trooper Karey Yaneff said the effort is necessary to keep those on the road safe.

“Obviously, with the speed, is trying to reduce the number of fatalities, trying to get everybody to slow down, that everybody doesn’t have to be in a hurry even if they’re just running just a minute or two late, that’s okay. Provided everyone’s going to work to get there but it’s to get there safely and to arrive there alive,” Yaneff.

Yaneff said there been 236 fatalities on Iowa roads so far in 2021, which is slightly above average from last year’s 338.