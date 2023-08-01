JASPER COUNTY, Iowa – An early morning crash Saturday claimed the life of a Des Moines man in Jasper County.

The single-vehicle accident happened on Highway 163 just west of Monroe around 3:00 a.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. John Dingman, 24, was traveling westbound when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled near mile marker 28.

Dingman was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing its investigation into the crash.