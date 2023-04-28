BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) – A Waterloo man is hospitalized following a fiery wrong-way crash in northeast Iowa early Friday morning.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. at the 185-mile marker of Highway 218, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. That’s near George Wyth State Park and Brinker Lake.

The ISP says 26-year-old Jordan Welch was driving a Dodge Charger southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 218, when his vehicle hit a semi-truck head-on. Welch’s vehicle then burst into flames. The semi was forced through the concrete median barrier and into the southbound lanes of Highway 218.

Welch was transported from the scene by air ambulance to University of Iowa Hospitals. His condition has not been released.

The report did not list injuries for the driver of the semi, 50-year-old Christopher Scholl of Manly.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.