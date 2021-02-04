Iowa State Patrol: ‘Do not drive east on I-80’ as multiple vehicle crash blocks I-80 eastbound near Newton

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A multiple-vehicle crash with possible fatalities has blocked I-80 eastbound near Newton. Several other crashes on I-80 also have the Iowa State Patrol telling drivers to stay off of I-80 eastbound, east of the Des Moines metro.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol was able to share limited information with WHO 13, but did confirm multiple squad cars were involved in the crash and that the eastbound lanes of the interstate are shut down. Officials say they believe there are fatalities from the crash as well.

Law enforcement is going from vehicle to vehicle checking on drivers and passengers.

Sgt. Dinkla also emphasized the importance of drivers staying off the roads in such dangerous conditions because even more accidents happen while emergency responders are trying to respond to initial crashes.

This is a developing story and WHO 13 will update with more information as it becomes available.