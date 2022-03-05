WINTERSET, Iowa (WHO) — The Iowa State Patrol (ISP) said they are seeing an alarming statistic in recent crash investigations.

“A trend that we just noticed here this last week was there were seven crashes, eight people killed, and of those eight people killed on our roadways, five of them did not have a seat belt on,” said Sgt. Alex Dinkla of the Iowa State Patrol.

“A number that we typically watch is those people that are killed, that are unbelted each and every year and that mark typically is around 40% of the fatalities it happened every year, just didn’t wear that seatbelt,” said Dinkla.

The reason a seatbelt is most important because in an accident is tag those not wearing a seatbelt can be thrown from the vehicle.

“You know most of the people that were saying that are being killed are being ejected out of the vehicle,” said Dinkla. “If somebody ejected out of the vehicle if they’re not killed in the means of getting ejected out of that vehicle, typically when that vehicle is rolling over you’re going be thrown in the path that that vehicle, it is going and so behind you is going to be coming to roll over you then.”

Dinkla said the lack of seatbelt us is not just young people, it’s all demographics.

“Our troopers are very aggressive as far as enforcing the people not wearing a seatbelt and the primary reason for that is we want you to be safe and we don’t want you to be killed or injured in a crash and that’s one of our number one reasons that we’re out here is for traffic safety,” said Dinkla. “We’re out here to try to save lives out on the roadways and that’s what we’re going to continue to do each and every day that we’re out here working.”