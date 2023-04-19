JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — The Iowa State Patrol has released a video of a terrifying close call during a traffic stop.

The ISP says that it happened recently near Coralville, along Highway 218 near I-80.

The video shows a car pulled over on the right side of the road and Trooper Fairbanks addressing the driver through the right-side passenger video. A truck then strikes the driver-side of the vehicle and spins out.

Trooper Fairbanks and the two drivers involved walked away without injuries.

The Iowa State Patrol says this was avoidable. They remind everyone to move over and slow down for emergency vehicles.