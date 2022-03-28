DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The Iowa State Patrol says a suspected impaired driver led troopers on a high-speed chase Sunday night.

It began on Highway 65 near Bondurant when a trooper tried to pull over a Corvette around 5:00 p.m., according to Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol. During the pursuit, the Corvette was clocked at more than 150 miles per hour.

The pursuit ended in the parking lot at Smokey D’s on 2nd Avenue in Des Moines. No injuries were reported.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody to be evaluated for driving under the influence.

Charges are pending in the case.