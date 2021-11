LINN COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — The Iowa State Patrol is sharing a photo documenting a case of extreme speeding.

The driver was only 17-years-old, the ISP said. The state law enforcement posted a photo to its social media accounts Sunday night showing a driver was clocked at 120 miles per hour on Highway 30 in Linn County.

Officials say there were two minor passengers in the car and the youngest was only nine-years-old.

The name of the driver and what charges they face have not been released.