Iowa State Patrol: 150+ MPH chase in stolen Maserati leads to man’s arrest

STORY COUNTY, Iowa – A Des Moines man was arrested Thursday morning in rural Story County after leading law enforcement on a chase that spanned four counties and topped speeds of 150 miles per hour.

Lt. Nathan Ludwig with the Iowa State Patrol tells WHO 13 the pursuit began just after 6:00 a.m. on northbound I-35 near the E. 1st Street Ankeny exit. A trooper clocked a Maserati sports car going 97 miles per hour and attempted to stop the driver, but they took off.

The Maserati turned out to be stolen. Lt. Ludwig said the driver, John Burgoyne, 43, of Des Moines, rented the vehicle through an app and failed to return it.

Troopers and officers from other law enforcement agencies continued to pursue Burgoyne during a chase that lasted about two hours. Lt. Ludwig says at times, the Maserati was going faster than 150 miles per hour. Officers often lost sight of the vehicle as it wound its way through Polk, Marshall, Jasper, and Story counties.

The pursuit ended just after 8:00 a.m. when the vehicle was located hidden behind a building on a vacant farm property near the intersection of 280th St. & 595th Ave. in Story County. That’s about four miles northeast of Cambridge.

Burgoyne and a passenger were inside the vehicle when it was found and Burgoyne was taken into custody. Lt. Ludwig says he is facing a long list of traffic violations as well as narcotics charges and possession of a stolen vehicle. Burgoyne also had several outstanding warrants.

No injuries were reported during the chase but the passenger was transported to a local hospital after requesting to be checked out by medical personnel.