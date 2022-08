DES MOINES, Iowa — A grill at the Turkey Federation’s Turkey Grill stand caught on fire Sunday evening.

A viewer sent WHO 13 a video of the fire, which showed flames that were several feet high and engulfed the grill.

The Iowa State Patrol said it was a grease fire and no injuries occurred. The fire has since been put out by the Des Moines Fire Department.

The extent of the damage is unknown at this time.