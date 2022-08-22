DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Saturdays are for the record breakers, especially at the Iowa State Fair.

On Saturday the Iowa State Fair broke it’s highest one-day attendance record with 128,298 attendees. The previous record was 127,277 on Saturday, August 17, 1991. The total attendance for the 2022 fair so far is 1,016,917.

The fair also broke the world record for largest cornhole tournament with 730 participants on Saturday. The previous record was set in 2019 with 444 participants in San Diego, California.