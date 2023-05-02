DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has announced its free entertainment lineup for the 2023 event. The fair begins in just 100 days and runs August 10-20.

The type of entertainment is varied for fairgoers. In addition to the Grandstand lineup, the free acts offer family-friendly shows, up-and-coming artists, tribute bands, country, classic rock contemporary Christian, blues/reggae, alternative, and Latin.

The shows are all free with the price of admission. Advanced tickets are $7 for kids and $11 for adults. Tickets at the gate are $10 for kids and $16 for adults.

New Iowa State Fair CEO Jason Parsons joined us on Today in Iowa to reveal all of the free entertainment. Take a look at the complete list.

Susan Knapp Amphitheater sponsored by Prairie Meadows with media sponsor WHO 13

August 10 — Priscilla Block

August 11 — Blake Guyre (Tribute to Elton John/Billy Joel)

August 12 — Shane Profitt

August 13 — Nate Smith

August 14-15 — Hairball

August 16 — Ned LeDoux

August 17 — Megan Moroney

August 18 — Ingrid Andress

August 19 — Claire Rosinkranz

August 20 — Asleep at the Wheel

Anne and Bill Riley Stage sponsored by Pepsi with media sponsor iHeart

August 10-11 — Rockland Road

August 12 — 2023 Iowa State Fair Queen Coronation presented by Nature Hill

August 13 — Latino Celebration

August 14-18 — Hypnotist Ron Diamond

August 19 — Country Gold – LeRoy Van Dyke, Mandy Barnett, David Frizzell

August 20 — CAIN

MidAmerican Energy Stage with Iowa Realty and media sponsor KCCI 8

August 10 — Jason Brown

August 11 — The Nadas

August 12 — Good To Be King (A Tribute to Tom Petty)

August 13 — Renata

August 14 — Autograph

August 15 — Vixen

August 16 — Great White

August 17 — TBA

August 18 — Paradise Kitty

August 19 — Bob Dorr’s Iowa Music Revue

August 20 — Junior Marvin & the Legendary Wailers

Fun Forest Stage sponsored by Community Choice Credit Union

August 10-20 — Fantastick Patrick, comedy and incredible tricks

August 10-20 — Barrel O’Fun, magic show

Other Grounds Entertainment